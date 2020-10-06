Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
The Workplace Reckoning
Work & Money
For Black Women In Media, A “Dream Job” Is A Myth
by
Kathleen Newman-Bremang
Are employers done "listening and learning" yet?
Culture
White People, Are You Done “Listening & Learning” Yet?
Kathleen Newman-B...
Oct 6, 2020
Work & Money
Lifestyle Journalism Takes Another Kick In The Crotch
Carley Fortune
Jul 29, 2020
Work & Money
This Is What Happens When “Diverse” Companies Are Run By All-White ...
Whizy Kim
Jun 30, 2020
Work & Money
Why Keeping Politics Outside Of Work Is Outdated
Most career experts would advise against talking about politics at work. The thinking is that, at best, you risk being labeled “unprofessional,” and, a
by
Whizy Kim
Guide To Networking
The “Grateful To Be Here” Generation Has Some Apologizing To Do
“Don’t go to HR.” A senior editor of the magazine where I was interning told me this over many glasses of house white wine at a subterranean bar. I w
by
Connie Wang
News
The Pandemic Of Black Trauma Will Never End
White people talk about how they can't wait for things to "get back to normal." But the past two months have shown "normal" still includes the murder of Bl
by
Kathleen Newman-B...
Unbothered
Your Black Colleagues May Look Like They’re Okay — Chances ...
Let’s cut to the chase. It’s been a tough few days…weeks…months. For many people, working in the midst of a global pandemic has been
by
Danielle Cadet
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted