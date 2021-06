The Internet’s Dropping Tons Of Tech Deals For Prime Day

What a treat it is that we only had to wait 8 months for Prime Day to make its annual comeback. True to the mega-sale’s history, there are more tech deals than one can fathom — and they aren't just dropping on Amazon. From coveted Apple products to premium Dyson vacuums and bestselling sex toys , there’s a popular gadget to be scored on markdown from multiple big-box retailers all across the internet.Amazon and a bevy of Prime Day alternative sales are offering rare discounts on laptops, HD monitors, noise-canceling headphones (an underrated necessity), and even app-controlled kitchenware for the next 48 hours. Since the online shopping experience can get a bit frenzied during a time like this, we went ahead and rounded up all the best Prime Day tech deals you can score on Amazon and beyond.