The Internet’s Dropping Tons Of Tech Deals For Prime Day

What a treat it is that we only had to wait 8 months for Prime Day to make its annual comeback. True to the mega-sale’s history, there are more tech deals than one can fathom — and they aren't just dropping on Amazon. From coveted Apple products to premium Dyson vacuums and bestselling sex toys, there’s a popular gadget to be scored on markdown from multiple big-box retailers all across the internet.
Amazon and a bevy of Prime Day alternative sales are offering rare discounts on laptops, HD monitors, noise-canceling headphones (an underrated necessity), and even app-controlled kitchenware for the next 48 hours. Since the online shopping experience can get a bit frenzied during a time like this, we went ahead and rounded up all the best Prime Day tech deals you can score on Amazon and beyond.
Amazon and a bevy of Prime Day alternative sales are offering rare discounts on laptops, HD monitors, noise-canceling headphones (an underrated necessity), and even app-controlled kitchenware for the next 48 hours. Since the online shopping experience can get a bit frenzied during a time like this, we went ahead and rounded up all the best Prime Day tech deals you can score on Amazon and beyond.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff—and, while we do receive commission from Amazon, all of the goods linked to on our site are independently curated by our Most Wanted shopping team editors. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication.