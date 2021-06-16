The overwhelming but oh-so-satisfying sale event of the year, Amazon Prime Day, officially begins Monday, June 21 (mark your calendars!), but right now we're focusing on all the best Apple deals that have already hit the market. And, we don't discriminate — below you'll find the best AirPods & AirPods Pro deals, Apple Watch deals, iPad deals, and more of the brand's most popular products on sale at a host of reputable retailers.
Maybe it's time to return to your daily exercise grind with the help of a new Apple Watch and a fresh pair of Powerbeats. Or, prepare to take back the skies with some noise-canceling Beats headphones and an easy-to-pack iPad Pro. Regardless of your reasons, handy-dandy tech is on super sale, and we're here to guide you to all the best Apple deals on Amazon and beyond. Click away at the savings below and make sure to check back on Monday for any new price drops on your favorite Apple products.
AirPods Deals
Amazon Prime Day: 25% off AirPods (
$199 $149)
Walmart: $20 off AirPods (
$169 $149.99)
Target: 25% off Airpods (
$199 $149)
AirPods Pro Deals
Amazon Prime Day: 21% off AirPods Pros (
$249 $197)
Walmart: $22 off AirPods Pros (
$219 $197)
Target: 20% off AirPods Pros (
$249.99 $199.99)
Powerbeats Deals
Amazon Prime Day: $80 off Wireless Powerbeats Pro (
249.95 $169.95), $36 off Powerbeats High-Performance Wireless Earbuds ( 149.95 $113.99)
Walmart: $10 off Beats Flex Wireless Earphone (
$49.88 $39)
Target: $39 off Powerbeats High-Performance Wireless Earphones (
$149.99 $110.99), $80 off Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones ( $249.99 $169.99)
Beats Headphones Deals
Amazon Prime Day: $150 off Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones (
$349.95 $199), $76 off Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones ( $199.95 $123)
Walmart: $169 off Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones (
$299.95 $129.99)
Target: $150 off Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones (
$349.99 $199.99), $75 off Beats Solo³ Wireless Headphones ( $199.99 $124.99)
Apple Watch Deals
iPad Deals
Amazon Prime Day: $30 off 10.2 inch 32GB iPad (
$329 $299)
Walmart: $458 off 10.9-inch 256GB iPad Air (
$1,372.42 $914.95)
Target: $100 off 11-inch iPad Pro (
$899.99 $799.99),
MacBook Air Deals
Amazon Prime Day: $50 off 256GB Macbook Air (
$999 $949)
Walmart: $80 off 128GB Macbook Air Bundle (
$379.99 $299.99)
Watch this space — there are more deals to come on June 21 and 22.
