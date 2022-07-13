AirPods Max & Macbooks: The Best Apple Sales Happening This Prime Day

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
The overwhelming but oh-so-satisfying sale event of the year is finally here, and right now we're focusing on all the best Amazon Prime Day Apple deals that are currently on the market. But, we don't discriminate — below you'll find the best AirPods & AirPods Pro deals, Apple Watch deals, iPad deals, and more of the brand's most popular products on sale at a host of reputable retailers.
Maybe it's time to spice up your daily exercise grind with the help of a new Apple Watch or to prepare for overseas travel (and inevitable flight delays) with some noise-cancelling headphones and an easy-to-pack iPad Pro. Regardless of your reasons, handy-dandy tech is on super sale, and we're here to guide you to all the best Apple deals on Amazon and beyond.
Click away at the savings below, but you've got to be quick some of these sales end at midnight tonight (July 13).
The Best Amazon Prime Day Apple Sales
Up to 24% Off Apple AirPods Max
Up to 30% Off AirPods & AirPods Pro
Up to 20% Off Apple Watch
$102 Off iPad Air
$375 Off MacBook Pro
Keen to check out more Amazon Prime Day 2022 sales? You can find out created edits of the best sales right here.