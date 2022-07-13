AirPods Max & Macbooks: The Best Apple Sales Happening This Prime Day

The overwhelming but oh-so-satisfying sale event of the year is finally here, and right now we're focusing on all the best Amazon Prime Day Apple deals that are currently on the market. But, we don't discriminate — below you'll find the best AirPods & AirPods Pro deals, Apple Watch deals, iPad deals, and more of the brand's most popular products on sale at a host of reputable retailers.
Maybe it's time to spice up your daily exercise grind with the help of a new Apple Watch or to prepare for overseas travel (and inevitable flight delays) with some noise-cancelling headphones and an easy-to-pack iPad Pro. Regardless of your reasons, handy-dandy tech is on super sale, and we're here to guide you to all the best Apple deals on Amazon and beyond.
Click away at the savings below, but you've got to be quick some of these sales end at midnight tonight (July 13).
The Best Amazon Prime Day Apple Sales

Up to 24% Off Apple AirPods Max

Apple
Airpods Max - Green
$690.00$899.00
Amazon Australia
Apple AirPods Max — Space Grey was $899, now $729 (save $170)
Apple AirPods Max — Pink was $899, now $679 (save $220)
Apple AirPods Max — Green was $899, now $690 (save $209)
Apple AirPods Max — Silver was $899, now $749 (save $150)
Up to 30% Off AirPods & AirPods Pro

Apple
Airpods (2nd Generation)
$165.00$219.00
Amazon Australia
Apple AirPods Pro was $399, now $278.99 (save $120)
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) was $219, now $165 (save $54)
Apple AirPods (3nd Generation) was $279, now $256 (save $23)
Up to 20% Off Apple Watch

Apple
Apple Watch Series 7
$547.00$649.00
Amazon Australia
Apple Watch Series 7 (Midnight) was $649, now $547 (save $102)
Apple Watch SE (Space Grey) was $429, now $349 (save $80)
Apple Watch Series 3 was $299, now $239 (save $60)
$102 Off iPad Air

Apple
Ipad Air (10.9-inch, 64gb)
$797.00$899.00
Amazon Australia
Apple iPad Air was $899, now $797 (save $102)
$375 Off MacBook Pro

Apple
2021 Macbook Pro (14-inch)
$3374.00$3749.00
Amazon Australia
2021 Apple MacBook Pro (14-inch) was $3,749, now $3,374 (save $375)
Keen to check out more Amazon Prime Day 2022 sales? You can find out created edits of the best sales right here.

