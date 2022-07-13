Put Your Aching Muscles Out Of Their Misery With These Theragun Sales

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
I don't know about you, but I've spent the last two years developing some serious aches and pains (she writes, hunched over her laptop on the couch from her terrible WFH setup). The inevitable tech neck from neverending phone scrolling combined with the daily stress of living through "unprecedented times" has left my muscles in knots, so much so that my doctor even recommended getting a weekly massage.
But the reality of a masseuse working on my tension-filled muscles once a week sounds like a lofty (and pricey) dream. Thankfully, this Prime Day, Amazon is here to rescue my sore neck with discounts on an incredible solution — custom pressure and speed massage any time I want it via the physiotherapist-recommended Theragun.
Viewed as an alternative to a $100+ weekly massage, the price tag of many high-end massagers suddenly doesn't seem so crazy. In fact, they can pay for themselves in a few uses if you keep up with it. But if it's still (understandably!) too much to fork over, now is the perfect time to pull the trigger. Below, check out the best deals on Theraguns that are available during Amazon Prime Day that will work for every budget.
Best For: Multiple Attachment Accessories
The Hype: 4.6 out of 5 stars; 3,139 reviews on Amazon globally
What They're Saying: “I used to get regular massages to keep my body in check. With that no longer an option, I had to pivot to something else. The Theragun is the perfect alternative and pays for itself in just a few sessions. I almost prefer it to in-person massages, because I can use it at my own convenience, choosing the right speed and attachment for my muscles. I've been using it every day for workouts and after working a long day at my desk at home. Sitting at a desk all day, my shoulders and neck get very tight, and the Theragun washes away all the pain.” - Amazon Reviewer
Best For: Massages On The Go
The Hype: 4.8 out of 5 stars; 4,480 reviews on Amazon globally
What They're Saying: “I have become an unpaid salesman for this product. Theragun should pay me money for the number of people I show this to and give free demos! Amazing power [for something so small] and feels so good.” - Amazon Reviewer
Best For: Treat Yourself Splurge
The Hype: 4.7 out of 5 stars; 1,995 reviews on Amazon globally
What They're Saying: “This thing is magical. When it is on you you can’t even see it hit your skin as its rate is so high and it spends more time contracting than on the skin and your eyes perceive it floating... Our previous instrument was a thumper and there is absolutely no comparison here — Theragun is an improvement in every way (no itchiness, balanced in hand, easy to massage oneself, powerful in the right way... therapeutic).” -Amazon Reviewer
