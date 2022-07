If You Shop One Prime Day Deal Today, Make It Crest Whitestrips

For today and tomorrow only, Crest Whitestrips are up to half off for Prime Day. (Half. Off!) And because Crest loves you, the brand has three kit options to choose from: There are the iconic 3D Whitestrips , marked down to $29.99, which boast over 63,000 reviews as of press time. If you want to more closely mimic the in-office experience, there are the 3D Whitestrips with a light-boosting contraption to help achieve your brightest pearly whites ever. Lastly, you can shop the newfangled Whitening Emulsions Kit ($29.99 from $59.99), which is a gentler option for sensitive smiles.