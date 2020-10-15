These Post Prime Day Prices Are Almost Lower Than Before

The last 48 hours on Amazon were a whirlwind of deals, discounts, and savings on almost any product we could imagine –– e.g. nonessential (but definitely appreciated) heated foot massagers, everyone's favorite DIY smile-enhancing product: Crest Whitestrips, the beloved AirPods, and more random like-to-haves. But, just because Prime Day closed shop until next year, doesn’t mean that there aren’t a few lingering sales.
Somehow, Amazon still has a ton of Prime Day bestsellers not only in stock but also at the same low prices. So, we went back, perused Amazon's infinite aisles one last time, and found these everlasting deals. Whether you missed the event or just regret removing that 40% off Cuisinart knife set from your cart, now is your chance to snag the same Prime Day discounts without the stress of a ticking counting down.
