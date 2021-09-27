30 Bras So Pretty You Won’t Want To Hide Them

If you’re someone who takes pride in every layer of your outfit — and, we mean every layer — you can relate to wanting to make sure each piece of an ensemble feels special, be it the buttery softness of a matching sweatsuit or the perfect accessory to complete a look (hello, croissant bags). And then, of course, there’s the base of it all, the very first thing many of us slip on in the morning: our bras.
Bras can serve a twofold purpose. They give support, first and foremost, but the details they can add to an everyday outfit should not be overlooked. Fun embellishments like lace or bright colors are sometimes designed to be seen, whether it's under a light cami or peeking out of a sexy blazer. But even when it's only for the wearer's eyes, a gorgeous bra can make an outfit feel more special.
If you’re still getting back into the swing of this whole picking out an outfit for the outside world thing, settling on the right bra can be tricky with such a wide array of styles available. So we've selected some of the best bralettes, balconettes, and bustiers that prove eye candy can also be practical. Give your delicates drawer a very chic refresher with one of the 30 beautiful bras ahead.
