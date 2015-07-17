Skip navigation!
Naomi Nevitt
Shopping
Hurry! Here's What To Buy At The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
Naomi Nevitt
Jul 17, 2015
Shopping
Fashion-Girl Finds From The Amazon Prime Day Sale
Ray Lowe
Jul 15, 2015
Shopping
32 Gorgeous Engagement Rings You'll Totally Swoon Over
Naomi Nevitt
Jun 27, 2015
Shopping
35 Stunning Vintage Engagement Rings From Etsy
You shop for vintage on the regular to score history-filled pieces no one else will have. And truth be told, what's more satisfying than getting a
by
Naomi Nevitt
Shopping
Sexy Swimsuits That Redefine "Beach Babe"
Our mission this summer is to take the anxiety out of going to the beach — and an excellent bathing suit is key to beating back all that "Do I look
by
Naomi Nevitt
Shopping
Outfit Ideas For Your Job Search
Whether you're deep into your career or you're just kickstarting your post-graduate job hunt, the interviewing process can be a nerve-wracking one. With
by
Jinnie Lee
Shopping
R29 Editors Share That One Item They Can't Stop Buying
As fashion editors, we see all of the trends: the good, the bad, the mind-bending. And while season after season, we here at R29 challenge you, our
by
Naomi Nevitt
Shopping
What To Get At The Moda Operandi Sale For Under $200
We go to Moda Operandi for serious eye candy. We peruse the trunk shows for pieces fresh off the runway and oh, so close to our fingertips — yet, so out
by
Ana Colon
Shopping
The Best Summer Dresses For Under $100
As the summertime saying goes: It's getting hot in here, so take off all your clothes. And, while we often wish that going au naturel (or, at least in our
by
Naomi Nevitt
Shopping
The Best Monokini To Buy ASAP, According To The Internet
Ah, the monokini. It's loved by many for its hybrid one-piece-turned-bikini status that feigns modesty while actually showing a lot of skin. It's
by
Naomi Nevitt
Shopping
23 Go-Anywhere Crossbody Bags That Are On Sale Now
Weekends were made for stress-free dressing. After all, that's why we reach for our favorite culottes, sneakers and vintage tees time and time again come
by
Naomi Nevitt
Shopping
24 Awesome Sandals From Net-A-Porter's Sale
It's the most wonderful time of the year! And, no, we're not celebrating the official start of summer (although we're pretty stoked about that,
by
Naomi Nevitt
Shopping
What Diane Kruger Wore To A Summery Barbecue
We're still recovering from the hotdog hangover brought about by all the long-weekend barbecues we attended. Memorial Day gave us a glimpse of what sunny
by
Ana Colon
Shopping
33 Under-$100 Buys From Topshop We're Eyeing Right Now
It's official: We're into the swing of summer, whether you've made your vacation plans or not. The season really did creep up on us — and your closet is
by
Naomi Nevitt
Shopping
24 Gorgeous Engagement Rings You Can Buy From Your Favorite Depar...
As if the buildup to The Question weren't stressful enough, finding the perfect engagement ring can be a task in and of itself — especially when the
by
Ana Colon
Shopping
The Coolest Boots To Wear To Your Next Music Festival
Ah, the notorious festival boot. Incredibly practical, but nearly universal on the feet of concertgoers across the country. Considering the ubiquity of
by
Naomi Nevitt
Shopping
Hold-Everything Backpacks For Your Next Weekend Getaway
Checked baggage? Who needs that headache? When you've got everything you need for a perfect getaway in a super-duper carry-on that also doesn't kill your
by
Naomi Nevitt
Shopping
30 Buys From Nordstrom's Massive Half-Yearly Sale
While some look forward to Memorial Day to mark the beginning of summer Fridays, time off, and warmer weather, we count down to the holiday for quite a
by
Naomi Nevitt
Shopping
This Is How Zoe Kravitz Does The Cannes Film Festival
We have very specific (and elaborate) sartorial fantasies about the French Riviera. We picture ourselves strolling around the port wearing oversized,
by
Ana Colon
Shopping
30 Bras So Pretty You Won't Want To Hide Them
We take pride in every layer of our outfits — and, we mean every. We make sure each piece in our ensembles feels special, down to the very first
by
Naomi Nevitt
Shopping
What We're Buying At Madewell Right Now
Your time-off request's approved. Your rental car's booked. All that's left to plan for your vacay this weekend is the perfect lazy-day wardrobe. That's
by
Naomi Nevitt
Shopping
43 Rad Buys From The Nasty Gal Sale That Will Sell Out
Fact: We check out Nasty Gal on the daily for cooler-than-thou pieces that won't leave us broke, but when a sale hits the site — like the one
by
Naomi Nevitt
Shopping
Under $100 Finds From Modcloth To Scoop Up Now
When you need a dress for that weekend date and don't have a huge wad of bills to drop, Modcloth is a reliable favorite. But, easy shifts and party-ready
by
Naomi Nevitt
Shopping
Walk Everywhere? You'll Love This Summer Shoe Trend
In my dreams, when I fantasize about my soon-to-be summer Fridays, I always imagine that I'll be spending my afternoons idling in a hillside beach town
by
Naomi Nevitt
Shopping
On-Sale Party Dresses For Every Summer RSVP
Quick! How many weddings are already in your iCal for this summer? If you're like us, you're basically booked every weekend from Memorial Day's first
by
Naomi Nevitt
Shopping
21 Gifts To Pamper Mom Like She Deserves
When you're having a rough day, we bet the one person you can always call on to make you feel better is your mom. (We've been there, trust.) But,
by
Jinnie Lee
Shopping
Gigi Hadid's Shopping Rules To Live By
By now, you've probably heard the news of the unstoppable Gigi Hadid, the everywhere-girl of the moment, as the next face of the Aussie swimwear line
by
Jinnie Lee
Shopping
THE Color On Oscar Night Is...
Yellow dominated the Golden Globes. But, the Oscars? Given that it’s the Major League of awards shows, the It color was a bit more glam: cherry red.
by
Bobby Schuessler
Shopping
Georgia May Jagger Explains Why She's Vintage-Obssessed
When your mom is Jerry Hall and dad is Mick Jagger, fashion inspiration isn't hard to come by, especially when it's of the #TBT variety. Such is the
by
Naomi Nevitt
Shopping
Rita Ora Reveals The Origin Of Her Signature Look & New Adidas Co...
It's safe to say that Rita Ora is shoe-obsessed. When we asked the singer-turned-fashion icon (and face of the new Adidas Superstars re-launch) how many
by
Naomi Nevitt
