However, when we decided to put drugstore, press-on acrylic nails to the test for three days, our staffers got a little nervous. Whether it was the sheer amount of things that could go wrong, or just a fear of not being able to crack open our afternoon soda, they were hesitant. Luckily, we learned that they were easy to apply (once we got the sizing worked out), pretty darn durable (only one casualty!), and cute, too.