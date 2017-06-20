The One Nail Polish Shade That Could Replace Your Go-To Nude

Compared to every other season, summer always seems to bring the most adventurous beauty trends. So far we've seen "sunset eyes," glitter freckles, and just about every unicorn-inspired product you could imagine. It only makes sense, then, that you probably expect to see tie-dye nail art and marble designs all over people's fingers, too. But that's not the case. This time around, the trendiest manicure color we're seeing is subtle and sun-kissed — not to mention flattering on all skin tones.
The look was first spotted by Jessica Washick, an NYC-based nail artist, who posted this sun-kissed manicure that's bound to replace your go-to nude polish this summer. So what is it about the sandy shade we love so much?
It's universally flattering, for starters, because of its warmer base. "If you have a go-to nude polish, bring it with you when polish shopping and look for a similar color, only with more red or yellow in it," Washick tells us. "Women of color with darker skin tones may want to look for redder undertones, while women with lighter skin tones may want to look for something with a yellow undertone."
The color is also equal parts subdued, chic, and fun, and is sure to add a sunny feel to your manicure without clashing with your bright floral outfit. As Washick puts it, this is the nail polish equivalent to warming up your complexion with a bronzer — it creates the effect of sitting out on a beach all day, without you actually needing to.
The nail polish featured in Washick's post above is Ginger + Liz Best I've Ever Had (a go-to in her kit), but she also suggests these alternatives with a similar look: NCLA's Volume I, Lauren B. Beauty's Runyon Canyon — which she says is great for darker skin tones — and Lauren B. Beauty's Nude No. 3. Happy shopping.
