The One Nail Polish Shade That Could Replace Your Go-To Nude

Compared to every other season, summer always seems to bring the most adventurous beauty trends. So far we've seen "sunset eyes," glitter freckles , and just about every unicorn-inspired product you could imagine. It only makes sense, then, that you probably expect to see tie-dye nail art and marble designs all over people's fingers, too. But that's not the case. This time around, the trendiest manicure color we're seeing is subtle and sun-kissed — not to mention flattering on all skin tones.