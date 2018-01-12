Luckily, Poshmark, the largest social marketplace for fashion, is here to help you hit your big break this re-sale season — don't forget January is the busiest resale month of the year — with its official list of the top brands and items that will get you the most cash right now. The company gathered data from its 3 million sellers across the country (n.b.d.), revealing some interesting intel along the way: The South is the region with the most closets, while the Northeast has a taste for designer jeans. And as far as reselling goes, you might want to kiss some of that Everlane, Supreme, or Hunter goodbye if you're trying to make a quick buck this January.