Like first-date small talk with your latest right-swipe or trying to figure out the whole "meal prep" thing, dressing for your 9-to-5 is one of those parts of adulting that doesn't seem to get any easier, even the more you do it. Unless your job requires a uniform that you can throw on, chances are you spend a good chunk of your morning sifting through your closet, struggling to put together an outfit — perhaps wondering if you can get away with wearing the same gingham-print top or ruffled jumpsuit two days in a row without a judgy glance from a coworker.
But getting dressed for work shouldn’t require you to burn up all of your brainpower before you've even clocked in, which is why we culled some of the most common jobs millennials are landing and put our own unique twist on how to dress for each. So whether you’re placing lunch orders as someone’s assistant (hey, we’ve all been there) or taking charge in your own classroom, the outfits ahead won't just motivate you to get creative, they'll give you a better handle on your morning madness. And even if your job didn't make the list, we're betting there's a top-handle bag or classic Candie's blazer that'll suit your day to day. Click through to snag some inspiration — and get ready to feel like a boss.