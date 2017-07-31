Like first-date small talk with your latest right-swipe or trying to figure out the whole "meal prep" thing, dressing for your 9-to-5 is one of those parts of adulting that doesn't seem to get any easier, even the more you do it. Unless your job requires a uniform that you can throw on, chances are you spend a good chunk of your morning sifting through your closet, struggling to put together an outfit — perhaps wondering if you can get away with wearing the same gingham-print top or ruffled jumpsuit two days in a row without a judgy glance from a coworker.