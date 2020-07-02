The Bigger, The Better: How Poofy Dresses Became Summer’s Go-To Silhouette

Designers do a lot to keep our attention — especially when it comes to dresses. They channeled 18th-century style with prairie dresses, ventured into the lingerie realm with slip dresses, and went rogue designing dresses with quirky, asymmetric hemlines. Animal prints of all kinds were added, not to mention neon, floral, and plaid. From the looks of it, there really is no end to the lengths they'll go to keep us adding dresses of every variation to our wardrobe.
Now that summer is finally here, our favorite dress designers are back at it, revamping that beloved clothing item with a fresh, new spin. But out of all the new dress trends on the market, one is, by far, the fairest of them all: poofy dresses. And we're completely smitten with dresses of the super-sized variety.
From Cecilie Bahnsen's billowing baby dolls to Tigre et Tigre's shapeless (in a good way) frocks, here are 20 poofy dresses to add to your warm-weather wardrobe.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.