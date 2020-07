The Bigger, The Better: How Poofy Dresses Became Summer’s Go-To Silhouette

Designers do a lot to keep our attention — especially when it comes to dresses. They channeled 18th-century style with prairie dresses , ventured into the lingerie realm with slip dresses , and went rogue designing dresses with quirky, asymmetric hemlines Animal prints of all kinds were added, not to mention neon , floral, and plaid. From the looks of it, there really is no end to the lengths they'll go to keep us adding dresses of every variation to our wardrobe.