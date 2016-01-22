The Best Plus-Size Activewear To Up Your Workout Game

It’s January and gyms are packed. And even if you’re drenched in sweat or concentrating on finally sticking your crow pose, wearing clothing that works for your activity and style is the easiest way to keep those "I don't feel like doing this" feelings from sneaking in. So, it’s time to toss those baggy, stained sweatpants and ratty T-shirts in favor of some bold, new athleisure pieces. With more size-inclusive athletic brands (like K-Deer and Katie K Active) and styles available than ever before, there's no excuse to not give your workout wardrobe the upgrade it's been waiting for.
Whether you’ve got a specific goal in mind, are a casual gym-goer, or you just like to have a hearty selection of comfy stuff in your arsenal, we’ve rounded up 20 different activewear items that will let you go from barre to the bar without having to change a thing. See, feeling fit and fashionable can go hand-in-hand.
