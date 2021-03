The Funkiest Plus-Size Statement Pants On The Internet

I love funky pants. Give me your wackiest animal prints, your weird neons, your cottagecore-y florals , I'll wear them all. With every new statement pant that emerges — from Lisa Says Gah's killer cow-print to Holiday The Label’s square-checks — I find myself drawn to them like a wild-style siren song. But, for those of us on the larger end of the clothing spectrum , fitting into niche fashion trends doesn't come easy. As a rebuttal to this exclusion , I made it my mission to unearth every single pair of plus-size statement pants that the internet has to offer.