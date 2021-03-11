The Funkiest Plus-Size Statement Pants On The Internet

I love funky pants. Give me your wackiest animal prints, your weird neons, your cottagecore-y florals, I'll wear them all. With every new statement pant that emerges — from Lisa Says Gah's killer cow-print to Holiday The Label’s square-checks — I find myself drawn to them like a wild-style siren song. But, for those of us on the larger end of the clothing spectrum, fitting into niche fashion trends doesn't come easy. As a rebuttal to this exclusion, I made it my mission to unearth every single pair of plus-size statement pants that the internet has to offer.
Don't limit yourself to the boring likes of tired blue jeans or plain black leggings. There are groovy pairs of pants out there proving that fat people can experiment with funky trends, too — and I've rounded up a few of my favorites ahead. But, rest assured, I’m not finished yet! This is a lifelong journey, baby, and we're just getting started.
(Editor’s note: although not all of the models featured are plus-sized, all of the pieces listed are available in plus sizes.)
