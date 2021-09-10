The Funkiest Plus-Size Statement Trousers On The Internet

I love funky trousers. Give me your wackiest animal prints, your weird neons, your cottagecore florals, I'll wear them all. With every new statement pant that emerges — from Lisa Says Gah's killer cow print to Holiday The Label’s square checks — I find myself drawn to them like a siren's song. But for those of us on the larger end of the clothing spectrum, fitting into niche fashion trends doesn't come easy. As a rebuttal to this exclusion, I made it my mission to unearth every single pair of awesome plus-size statement slacks that the internet has to offer.
Know that your trousers need not be limited to the simple styles of boring blue jeans or plain black leggings. There are groovy pairs out there proving that fat people can experiment with funky trends, too — and I've rounded up a few of my favourites ahead. Rest assured that I’m not finished yet! This is a lifelong journey, baby, and we're just getting started.
(Editor’s note: Although not all of the models pictured here are plus-sized themselves, all of the pieces listed are available in plus sizes.)
