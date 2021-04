17 Pairs Of Shorts Worthy Of Curvy Girls

Everyone has their kryptonite: Superman had...well, kryptonite; Achilles had his heel; and for me, it's shorts . I remember standing on the field during camp on a, particularly, sticky August day. Everyone around me was dressed in the ubiquitous uniform of denim shorts and a tank top, but I stood there in my dark-wash jeans , drenched in sweat, swearing that I was perfectly comfortable. Thanks to some harsh body-bashing brainwashing I had experienced over the years, I felt that my chubby legs were something to be ashamed of, something to keep covered up. I carried those body issues with me into adulthood, until one day I realized: screw it. I refuse to allow my hang-ups to prevent me from wearing what I want — especially those pieces that are generally awesome.