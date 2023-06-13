But the unexpectedly dual-purpose piece that truly saved the day was the Pretty Connected mask chain I brought to hold the KN95 mask I was wearing as a result of the smoke from the Canadian wildfires. When the air quality fell back into the “good” range, I stowed the mask and the chain in my bag. It wasn’t until the strap on my swimsuit snapped during some vigorous dancing that the gold chain returned as a shockingly effective strap replacement thanks to the large clasps on each end. Even when I found myself jumping up and down with abandon again during Lizzo’s incredible set, it kept everything where it was meant to be.