21 Plus-Size Dresses PERFECT For The Holidays

Regardless of what you celebrate, chances are that your calendar has quickly filled with parties, get-togethers, shindigs, and fêtes, (with maybe a fancy New Year’s gala on the horizon, too). But with all those invites come another worry: What does one wear, where? (And without spending like crazy.)



While an ugly sweater bash gives away the expected outfit in the title, how do you crack the dress code for other events? Sure, cocktail parties call for cocktail attire, but what’s in style this season? Is it okay to rock a chic jumpsuit to a black tie event? And what exactly does “festive” mean when it comes to picking out your #OOTD? You’ve got these sartorial queries on your mind, and we’ve got the answers. Read on to find the solutions to all your holiday style woes — and shop our under-$200 picks for women size 14-plus while you're at it.