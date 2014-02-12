Sometimes, life's just easier when you don't have to worry about putting two separate items together to make a functional outfit. Why do you think onesies took the world by storm? This is especially true when you're racing to meet your crew for a night out, and can't fathom slipping into that same LBD. Well, fortunately for all of us, spring is re-introducing the coordinated sets — those strategically matchy ensembles that make getting ready a whole lot easier.