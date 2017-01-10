How To Look Pretty In Pink In The Throes Of A Cold Gray Winter

When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, empower, and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
Why is everything pink? It's a question we all wondered last year. Color-spotting organization Pantone called it when it deemed rose quartz one of its colors of the year in 2016. After that, everything from fashion to furniture started jumping on the dusty-rose train. Although Pantone has announced a new shade for 2017 (greenery), we don't see millennial pink going anywhere anytime soon.
Which is good, because we absolutely love the all-pink everything look. That's why we decided to create this stop-motion video exhibiting the trend. Check it out above for an editorial take on monochromatic pink. Then let us know if you try out the look in the comments below.
