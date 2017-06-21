You might think petite ladies have it easy come summer. Short-shorts, tiny dresses, and crop-tops are all synonymous with the season, but that doesn't mean everything is as easy-breezy as it sounds. Sure, winter can be bit tougher considering it tends to call for bulky, heavy layers and more oversized silhouettes, but just the thought of how many minidresses aren't quite "mini" on someone under 5'3" will give you a headache. Between the hemming and the taking-everything-in-just-a-hair, you end up spending your summer wardrobe funds on tailoring.