You might think petite ladies have it easy come summer. Short-shorts, tiny dresses, and crop-tops are all synonymous with the season, but that doesn't mean everything is as easy-breezy as it sounds. Sure, winter can be bit tougher considering it tends to call for bulky, heavy layers and more oversized silhouettes, but just the thought of how many minidresses aren't quite "mini" on someone under 5'3" will give you a headache. Between the hemming and the taking-everything-in-just-a-hair, you end up spending your summer wardrobe funds on tailoring.
Since this time last year, Petite Studio has been catering to women on the shorter side, and its new summer collection is no different. From easy florals to on-trend ginghams, the latest selection, which dropped Wednesday, is comprised of easy dresses, cute tops, and even a few light pants for the warmer months — all designed with smaller frames in mind.
If you're already dreading all the dresses, shorts, and pants you have to get nipped and tucked before your next vacation, click on to save yourself the headache (and probably some money) instead.