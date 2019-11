The best gifts are the ones that come from the heart, and there's no better way to show someone you care than by engraving, printing, embroidering, even emblazoning their very own name or initials onto their present. While jewelry like an initial signet ring or a nameplate is guaranteed to please, there are more ways than ever before to add a personal touch to a gift. Monogrammed soap bars? Yep, it’s a thing. Embroidered silk jammies? Also an option. Customizable hair clips ? Absolutely — because why settle for your standard bedazzled barrette when you can straight up wear your name in your hair?