While the tradition of gift giving is more of an art than a science, there are certain elements to the process within your control no matter your level of creativity or skill. Timing, for example, is key when it comes to successfully getting the right gift to the right person on the right occasion. And with the holiday season already underway before we've even had a chance to stow away our Halloween costumes, you'll want to plan accordingly when shopping for the special person in your life.
The best gifts are the ones that come from the heart, and there's no better way to show someone you care than by engraving, printing, embroidering, even emblazoning their very own name or initials onto their present. While jewelry like an initial signet ring or a nameplate is guaranteed to please, there are more ways than ever before to add a personal touch to a gift. Monogrammed soap bars? Yep, it’s a thing. Embroidered silk jammies? Also an option. Customizable hair clips? Absolutely — because why settle for your standard bedazzled barrette when you can straight up wear your name in your hair?
The possibilities for personalization may be abundant, but these things take time (sometimes weeks!) to order, prepare, and ship, so we implore you to stay on top of your gifting game this season if you want to go the customization route. Ahead, find a selection of 21 items that can be personalized before the holidays hit so that no present is left un-monogrammed this year.
