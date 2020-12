LBDs Are Over (For Now). Long Live Party Pajamas

This year's new soiree normal calls for a different type of party-wear — something that’s more in step with what we’ve been rocking all year long (ie, matching sweatsuits and stretchy, stretchy bottoms). Enter: the party pajama. Still well within our quarantine comfort zone (matching top and bottom, elastic waistband, transitions from bed to couch with ease), these PJs offer a little more evening-friendly pizzazz than their heather-gray cotton counterparts. Less “I woke up like this” and more “I dressed up for this,” these coordinating sets offer flair, frippery, and a festive print or sparkle that will help you feel celebratory even if it’s just you and your cat in a tiny party hat watching the ball drop at midnight.