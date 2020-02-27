I’m 28, I Travel Full-Time & This Is How Much I Spent On My Trip To Paros, Greece

12:35 p.m. – It takes about 40 minutes to get through the cave, and my mind is going back and forth between being extremely impressed with the otherworldly surroundings, and scared of the fact that we were in the middle of nowhere in an abandoned cave with no visible light and very slick terrain. At first glance, using the limited light from our iPhones, it looks like a regular cave, with stalagmites and stalactites, but upon closer inspection, you can see the wave of marble in the walls. Other than the sound of my friends chatting and drips falling off the stalactites, the cave is completely silent, though I’m sure it houses dozens if not hundreds of (thankfully) sleeping bats. We all make it out unharmed, and I go back to focusing on how incredible it is instead of the intense feeling of claustrophobia. Word to the wise: wear sneakers and bring a headlamp.