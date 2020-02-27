I’m 28, I Travel Full-Time & This Is How Much I Spent On My Trip To Paros, Greece

Welcome to Travel Diaries, a Refinery29 series where we tag along as real women embark on trips around the world and track their travel expenses down to the last cent. Here, we offer a detailed, intimate account of when, where, and how our peers spend their vacation days and disposable income: all the meals, adventures, indulgences, setbacks, and surprises.
A 28-year-old PR consultant who travels full-time, shares a glimpse into her week in Paros, Greece, working and exploring with a group of fellow digital nomads.
Age: 28
Occupation: Public Relations Consultant
Salary: I’m a consultant with a handful of different clients at any given time, so my income varies substantially from month to month, with a minimum of $5,000 per month. I’m on track to make somewhere between $65,000 and $80,000 this year.
Travel Companion: I’m meeting up with a group of friends – 20 of us in total. We’ve all met through traveling and are excited for a big reunion in Greece.
Hometown: Chicago, Illinois
Trip Location: Paros, Greece
Trip Length: 7 Nights
Annual # Of Vacation Days: I work remotely and can travel when I choose, but I am working while I travel.
Companion’s # of Vacation Days: Ditto for my travel companions.
Transportation
Costs: I’m flying from Milan to Paros, with a layover in Athens. The first flight is on Aegean Air, and the second on Sky Express, for a total of $297.57. I leave at 11:00 a.m. and land at 7:10 p.m. with a one hour time difference. After Paros, I’m heading to another nearby Greek island called Naxos. Naxos and Paros are part of the Cyclades (the most famous group of Greek Islands which also include Santorini and Mykonos) - any islands within this group are very easy to ferry between, so I wanted to take advantage and see more islands while in the area. The ferry from Paros to Naxos leaves at 2:00 p.m. and takes under an hour.
Total: $297.57
Accommodations
Costs: I’m staying at Naoussa Bay Villas in a four-bedroom, two-bathroom villa with three of my friends. The property has four more villas all situated around two pools, and our friends have booked some of the other villas so we can all hang out as a large group (but still have a bit of privacy). For the week, I paid $545 for a private room and a shared bathroom with one other girl. Our villa complex has a total of 20 bedrooms (four bedrooms per house), so we’re splitting the cost of the place based on room size (those with private room and bathroom paying the most; private room and shared bathroom the middle; shared room and shared bathroom paying the least). All other costs (food, flights, etc) are totally separate.
Total: $545
Day One
7:45 a.m. – Prior to Greece, I was working remotely from Milan for a few weeks, and Portugal before that. I’ve been working remotely and traveling full time for a few years now, and love the location-independent lifestyle. It has allowed me to see the world while continuing to grow my business, which is the best of both worlds! On my way into Milan, I learned the hard way that a cab from the airport to the city center costs about $115, so on the way back to the airport, I’m taking the train. I use the My Taxi app to call a cab to the train at 7:45 a.m. so that I don't have to drag my luggage for the 15-minute walk. $14.92
8:10 a.m. – My cab took the long way and drove at a glacial pace, so instead of having time to get a ticket and a coffee at the train station, I sprint straight to the platform. Thankfully I make it.
9:10 a.m. – I get lucky and the train conductor never checks the car that I am in, so my train ride to the airport is free! Check-in at the airport is quick and easy, and although my checked suitcase is a few kilos overweight, the counter attendant lets me shift weight into my carry-on and check the second bag for free instead of paying an additional overweight fee. $39.00
9:45 a.m. – In the past few years of travel, I’ve realized I much prefer showing up at the airport early. Travel is supposed to be fun, so I try to reduce as much stress from transit days as possible. My Chase Sapphire Reserve credit card gets me free lounge access, so after security I hang out there, fill up my S'well bottle, make cappuccino, and have some hard-boiled eggs for breakfast. I throw an apple into my bag for later, too.
12:30 p.m. – During my layover in Athens I have to get my bags from baggage claim and recheck them since I’m flying a different airline to Paros. The check-in line is hectic, almost all flights are delayed, and clearly their systems are not very organized because the woman at the counter has no record of whether I’ve paid for baggage or not. Thankfully, she let me check my suitcase for free since it’s her system that is faulty. I’m winning with my bags today!
1:00 p.m. – Another airport means another lounge. I make myself comfortable with another coffee and some spanakopita while I get a head start on work for the upcoming week.
7:30 p.m. – I’ve landed in Paros and thankfully my accommodation was able to arrange a cab to pick me up from the airport. It was a full flight but surprisingly there are no other cabs in the area, so calling ahead was a smart move. $27.86
8:30 p.m. – One of my friends who's staying in my villa has already arrived and is waiting for me when I get in; we haven’t seen each other in a few months so it’s great to have some time to catch up one-on-one before the whole group gets together. Since all I’ve eaten is lounge snacks, I’m starving; we head immediately out to dinner. For the first night in Greece, we go to a nearby waterfront taverna at the recommendation of the villa. Our waiter raves about the zucchini balls and feta with honey, so we order those alongside a seafood platter, and one cocktail each. My friend surprises me and picks up the tab.
11:30 p.m. – As a thank you for dinner, I decide that drinks are on me for the evening. We post up at The Bar (aptly named) and sit outside, enjoying the warm summer breeze. We each have two of their specialty cocktails before calling it a night. $49.00
Daily Total: $130.78
Day Two
9:15 a.m. – The rest of our friends got in over the course of the previous evening and this morning, so for our first day as a group, we’ve planned a big boat day to get the party started. We have a private sailboat for nine hours of sailing, snorkeling, and exploring, with food and alcohol included ($61.29 per person). While it was organized in advance, one friend put it on his credit card and lets us all pay him back upon arrival. Another one of my friends organized a van to get us to and from the boat, so all logistics for the day are taken care of ($11.14 per person). $72.43
1:00 p.m. – Greece is even more stunning than I remember! The water is such a vibrant shade of blue, and it’s the perfect weather to be out on a boat. We’ve already stopped for one swimming break, and by the time they bring out lunch, we’re all starving. The spread includes greek salad, pasta salad, tzatziki, bread, grilled veggies, and grilled chicken; it’s delicious and exactly what we need. Greek wine is also flowing!
5:30 p.m. – We spend the rest of the day swimming, dancing, laughing, and catching up, and by the end of the day we’re exhausted. It was the perfect start to this trip! The van is waiting for us at the port when we dock, and we head back to the villas sunburnt and smiling.
7:00 p.m. – After a shower and change of clothes I feel like a new person. We’re all getting hungry again, and a group of eight of us head into the nearby town of Naousa to grab a bite to eat at Barbarossa. We sit at one of the long outdoor tables, perfect for group dining, and order white wine, sparkling water, and tzatziki for the table. A friend and I split a seafood risotto and garden pasta for our mains. The worst part of big group dinners is dealing with the check, but all of the mains are similarly priced so we agree to split the bill evenly. $41.23
9:30 p.m. – While it would be fun to go out for our first night together, the collective is beat. We walk back to the villas and call it a night.
Daily Total: $113.66
Day Three
11:00 a.m. – I slept for a full twelve hours last night – clearly I needed the rest. When I finally get up and make my way to the kitchen the rest of my roommates are sitting around chatting. It’s great to wake up to your close friends hanging out, plus, they’ve made coffee.
12:45 p.m. – Just after noon, my roommates and I take a leisurely walk into town, which takes about 20 minutes. There are so many people zipping around the island on ATVs and scooters that we’re thinking of renting some for the week to avoid walking on the sidewalk-less roads.
1:15 p.m. – One of our friends recommended a quaint indoor/outdoor café for brunch called Sousouro. I order a mango turmeric smoothie, a cappuccino, egg and avocado toast, and sparkling water. It is more food than I needed but it is great. Since all of us are working while we travel, we’re always scoping out cafés with strong wifi where you can sit for a few hours at a time on a laptop without being in the way – this is perfect for that. I’m lucky that I’ve met so many incredible friends in the past few years traveling, all of whom have at least some ability to work remotely (ranging from 1-2 months at a time to full-time remote), which is how we’re all able to meet up in Greece. $23.40
3:15 p.m. – Since it’s a holiday we have the rest of the day to relax and explore instead of needing to work. The town of Naousa is exactly what I picture when I think of Greece – small winding alleyways shaped by white buildings with blue accents. Tiny cafés, shops, and bars are everywhere, but since this island is relatively small it doesn’t feel over-crowded or cheesily touristy. One friend and I spend the rest of the day walking around and shopping. I get a blue and white Ikat print tank from one store ($38.13), and a new bikini ($167.09) that’s reversible and a gold and white wrap top ($50.46) from our favorite store, White in Paros. There’s another bikini I’m considering, but I hold off since it’s only our first day in town. I don’t shop very often since I live out of a suitcase, so these new additions to my wardrobe feel special. $255.68
5:00 p.m. – Shopping is exhausting! My roommate and I take a seat at café Karino for an Aperol Spritz. $11.14
5:45 p.m. – We finish our Spritzes and stop at a grocery store on our way home for bottled water, wine, coffee, milk, cereal, shampoo, conditioner, body wash, and sunscreen. We split the cost evenly since we’re sharing a bathroom and can use all the same products. $20.13
6:00 p.m. – Back at home we grab two more friends for a workout. Thankfully there’s a lot of outdoor space at the property, so we pick a spot out of view of the rest of our friends to blast music and do a HIIT workout. I’ve had the Kayla Itsines PDF on my phone for years and it’s been a wonderful way to stay in shape when you don’t have a gym. In 28 minutes we’re all dripping in sweat.
8:00 p.m. – Three of us head back into town for a quiet dinner (it is a Monday, after all) and stumble upon Safran. We split a quinoa salad and chickpeas to start, and automatically know this was a good decision. The baked chickpeas have a comforting quality that makes you wish you were eating them in front of a fireplace on a cold day in the mountains – we would return for the chickpeas alone, they were that delicious. For mains, I get a grilled salmon with a side of spinach, and my friends each order chicken skewers. We opt for sparkling water instead of wine and split the bill evenly. $26.35
Daily Total: $336.70
Day Four
11:00 a.m. – I’m loving this schedule of sleeping in, and again I wake up to my roommates having coffee in our living room. I grab a cup and make myself a bowl of cereal for breakfast.
12:30 p.m. – After walking to town and back a few times we’ve decided that an ATV is definitely the right call, and we’ve found a place that rents pink ones. It’s my Barbie car dreams from childhood come to life! For the next five days, an ATV is $225 with insurance and helmets, so my roommate and I split one. $112.50
1:15 p.m. – Of course they give us the ATV with an empty tank of gas. We head straight to the nearest station and fill up, guessing one tank will get us through the week. $16.70
2:30 p.m. – Since Naousa is a pretty small town, we bump into four more of our friends after getting the ATV. They’re headed to lunch at Taverna Glafkos and we join them. The view from the restaurant’s back patio is incredible – we’re looking over crystal clear water that’s sparkling in shades of blue and green, with white Grecian-style buildings in the background. It truly looks like a postcard. The food doesn’t disappoint either: we split tzatziki and sparkling water for the table, and I order a salad that is huge, fresh and filling, topped with pomegranate seeds, walnuts, and local cheese. My friends order salads, pasta, and fresh fish and every single plate is essentially licked clean by the end of the meal (one was literally licked clean). We each pay for what we ordered since some people got beers and the dishes were priced differently. $23.00
3:30 p.m. – It’s a workday today, so one roommate and I take our ATV to a nearby bakery to get an early start on work. I don’t technically need to be online until 9 a.m. West Coast time, which is 7:00 p.m. in Greece, but I like getting a head start at the beginning of the week to set myself up for success. This is my favorite time zone for work because I have the entire day to do whatever I want. Beach all day, then work in the evening? Yes, please! And working until midnight isn’t that challenging when you can sleep as late as you want in the morning. We order iced lattes and waters, and my roommate picks up the tab since I got gas for our ATV.
5:30 p.m. – We are thrilled to drive back to the villas with our pink ATV, and meet our friends outside for another Kayla workout. I find it way more motivating to work out with friends, so I’m grateful that this group is happy to join me.
6:30 p.m. – Back to work! There’s a big group of people sitting at the table with laptops, so I join them and keep on my productive streak for the day. Our careers range from writers, content creators, digital marketers, photographers, graphic designers, IT specialists, HR recruiters, project managers, web developers, and more – it’s amazing to see how many jobs are branching out to allow remote work. We’ve all met within the past few years, primarily getting introduced through friends of friends, ultimately forming a larger digital nomad network. Our ages span early twenties to late forties (and a few beyond), all originally from a range of countries, though the group is primarily native English speakers from the US, UK, Canada, and Australia. I love that this group of travelers is composed of “yes” people – someone can suggest a trip and before you know it there are more than two dozen people on board!
8:45 p.m. – Tonight we’ve planned a family dinner at the villas to get everyone together. A few people (not me!) volunteer to cook, and they make salads, pasta, cauliflower steaks, and chicken breasts. We all chip in for groceries, and everyone brings their own wine. I’m happy I got a head start on work because it allowed me to take part in dinner, which is during my prime working hours. I keep my laptop open to respond to emails throughout the meal, as do about half of my friends, which isn’t a weird sight for a group of digital nomads. We all stay around the pool chatting and laughing until about 1 a.m. $9.00
Daily Total: $161.20
Day Five
10:00 a.m. – I stick with my normal breakfast routine of coffee and cereal at home, but a bit less leisurely than the prior mornings since we have plans to go explore today.
11:15 a.m. – Five of us hop on our ATVs and are off to explore Paros. About 20 minutes away there’s a marble cave where they’ve harvested a lot of the marble that has been used in historical structures around Greece like the Acropolis. Some estimate that as much as 75% of all the sculptures created in the Aegean islands were made out of the marble from Paros. It’s a beautiful drive and feels great to have the sun on our backs and the wind in our hair as we make our way around the island. It feels much safer than riding ATVs in Mykonos because the roads are pretty quiet, and we frequently go for minutes at a time without seeing any other vehicles.
11:35 a.m. – The caves are far from a typical tourist destination, with a sign that says enter at your own risk and no map, guide, lighting, or even a proper entrance. Thankfully a couple is walking out as we walk in, and they advise us to take the first right because it will lead us back out, and the rest of the turns appeared to be dead ends. We have the lights from our phones to guide us as we venture into the pitch-black cave.
12:35 p.m. – It takes about 40 minutes to get through the cave, and my mind is going back and forth between being extremely impressed with the otherworldly surroundings, and scared of the fact that we were in the middle of nowhere in an abandoned cave with no visible light and very slick terrain. At first glance, using the limited light from our iPhones, it looks like a regular cave, with stalagmites and stalactites, but upon closer inspection, you can see the wave of marble in the walls. Other than the sound of my friends chatting and drips falling off the stalactites, the cave is completely silent, though I’m sure it houses dozens if not hundreds of (thankfully) sleeping bats. We all make it out unharmed, and I go back to focusing on how incredible it is instead of the intense feeling of claustrophobia. Word to the wise: wear sneakers and bring a headlamp.
1:15 p.m. – After our cave exploration it’s time for a snack! We drive to the nearby town of Lefkes, which is a village in the middle of the mountains. Our first stop is a beer and meze at a small outdoor café facing the main church where we toast our (slightly) adventurous morning. $4.45
2:45 p.m. – Now that we’ve had a bit of a snack we proceed to wander through the winding streets, impressed with the beauty of this town’s white walls and vibrant flowers. We run into two more friends, and all sit down to lunch at a local taverna. I order shrimp and orzo, a Greek coffee, and a large sparkling water. $24.49
4:00 p.m. – On our way home, we stop at a beach - we could all use a dip after wandering in the heat all day. We decided on day one in Paros to never leave the house without a swimsuit, so we’re all prepped for a beach stop. We climb over rock structures to find a small beach and the water is wonderfully refreshing.
6:00 p.m. – Another evening Kayla, but our friends are dropping like flies. I only have one workout buddy today.
7:00 p.m. – A lot of the group convened by the pool to share stories of their explorations from the day, and it’s clear (in my mind) that our day was the winner. A large group heads into town for dinner, but I stay back, along with the others who work US hours, to get some work done and eat leftovers from family dinner. We all sit on the patio and work until about midnight when the exhaustion from being in the sun all day takes over.
Daily Total: $28.94
Day Six
11:00 a.m. – Another leisurely morning at home, I take my coffee and Kindle by the pool. I recently listened to a podcast that featured Girls Who Code founder Reshma Saujani and it inspired me to buy her book Brave Not Perfect.
12:30 p.m. – A friend and I hop on our ATVs and head to a beachfront taverna for lunch. Inspired by the chickpeas from Safran we order them again, along with with shrimp souvlaki, a Greek salad, a large water, and a carafe of rosé. We split the bill evenly since we shared everything. $18.72
1:45 p.m. – My friend has to head back to the villas to work, so I’m happy that I took my own ATV because a few other friends are at a nearby beach. I join them and have never been happier jumping off a dock into Greece’s incredible water (it’s hot!). Since we’re here at the end of May, which is the early side of the tourist season, they aren’t charging for beach chairs yet, so we enjoy the seats and umbrellas at no cost. June gets a bit busier, but July and August are prime time in the Greek islands.
4:30 p.m. – We thought a few hours of sun were enough for the day, but as soon as we ATV back to the villas we change our minds and hop into the pool. We alternate jumping in the water then letting the sun dry us off for about an hour, before another Kayla workout. Since this isn’t a vacation, it’s important to me to keep a regular workout schedule; I’m pretty pleased with my dedication in Greece.
7:00 p.m. – The US hours crew assembles at our normal outdoor table to begin our workday. It’s so nice having other people working the same hours – it’s like the comradery you get from going into the office, but without the stress or monotony of a regular desk job. We all appreciate the fact that we’ve worked hard to find careers that work with our lifestyle, and do not take for granted the fact that we’re able to be in Greece and call it a “normal workweek.”
9:00 p.m. – Work is in full force but the group starts to get hungry, so a friend offers to drive into town and pick up food. I order a Greek salad. $6.50
12:00 p.m. – Done for the day! As much as I want to join some of our group in town at one of the bars, I know I’m better off getting sleep now and joining all of the last day festivities tomorrow.
Daily Total: $25.22
Day Seven
10:00 a.m. – Coffee and cereal at home – no surprise here.
11:00 a.m. – For our last day in Paros we are spending the day exploring more of the island’s beaches. Our ATV biker gang of five head out for the farthest beach on our list first, with another four planning to join us after they visit the marble caves that we saw the other day.
11:30 a.m. – We arrive at Golden Beach and the bartender confirms that today is the last day of free beach chairs before they start charging for the season. We consider this to be a win and celebrate with a local Mythos beer. $4.00
1:00 p.m. – We walk around the beach, climb up some rocks for a view, and lounge in our beach chairs for an hour and a half before getting hungry for lunch. The nearby town of Piso Livadi is our lunch destination of choice, and we pick the portside restaurant Markakis. Between five of us, we split tzatziki, spicy cheese dip, fresh fish, Greek salads, and sparkling water. We haven’t had a bad or even a mediocre meal since we’ve been on the island, and this is no exception. $18.73
3:00 p.m. – Our other friends experienced a bit of technical difficulties with one of their ATVs, but they are back up and running and agree to meet us at Punda Beach. Since it’s a proper beach club we pay for the chairs ($6) and order a round of Aperol Spritzes ($10). $16.00
5:30 p.m. – It’s been such a fun afternoon at the beach club, but sadly it’s time to head back since some people still have to get to work. Those who didn’t participate in Spritz hour drive us home.
7:30 p.m. – For our last night, we have a group wine tasting at a local winery called Moraitis. We order a glass to accompany us on the tour, and then have a tasting with six varietals included. Greek wine isn’t typically my favorite, but I really like one of the whites and one of the rosés. My table gets a bit peckish and also orders two cheese plates. We’re all in good spirits leaving, and a few friends and I opt to split a bottle for our walk back into town (no ATVs tonight!). $36.05
10:00 p.m. – Back in town, the whole group sits at Itria Cocktail Bar, and we discover that they make delicious espresso martinis. I pay for three of them ($37.20 for three) on my card and then friends pay me back in cash. $12.40
11:00 p.m. – One friend has made friends with the bartenders, and before we know it there is a free pizza on our table. What a win!
11:30 p.m. – From Itria we walk to another bar with music so we can dance the night away. I have a gin and tonic to end the night, and put a friend’s Aperol Spritz on my card ($26.98 for two) and she pays me cash again. $13.49
1:30 a.m. – Danced out, we begin the walk home. It was a perfect last night as a whole group, and I’m in full denial that we need to say goodbyes in the morning.
Daily Total: $100.67
Day Eight
9:30 a.m. – Sadly, it’s our last day in Paros. I left packing for the last minute, but thankfully packing cubes make it way easier. I don’t unpack each cube, instead, I put the unzipped cubes (which are organized by item type) in my drawers, so all I have to do is zip them up and put them back in my suitcase. I’m packed, showered, and ready to go in less than an hour, and conveniently so are my roommates, so we make a pot of coffee and grilled cheese sandwiches from the leftover ingredients in our fridge before our cab to the ferry port. Carbs and cheese are necessary after a late night out.
11:15 a.m. – Organized the night before by our villa host, a van picks up a group of us to drive us to the ferry port. In true “digital nomad” style one person is taking a work call from the van. Split between eight of us, the van is very affordable and we pay the driver in cash with the leftover Euros from each of our wallets. $6.00
12:00 p.m. – We have extra time at the port for lunch, and pick the best of the questionable options that are within walking distance (with luggage) from the boat. The whole area is comprised of high-volume, low-quality spots focused on turning tourists that need a quick bite before the ferry, so our expectations are limited. I have one last plate of tzatziki and a beet salad. An Aperol Spritz sounds like the perfect hair of the dog, but since they didn’t have Aperol, we improvised and asked them to make it with Limoncello instead. FYI, Aperol Spritz is the widely consumed version for a reason. $9.15
2:00 p.m. – We pay for the ferry and are on our way. Paros, you’re amazing and I will definitely be back. $23.00
Daily Total: $38.15
How did you prepare for this trip?
For every trip I take, I try to look at a balance of travel sites (CNTraveler, Travel + Leisure, New York Times, and The Telegraph as my typical go-to's), mixed with recommendations from friends or things I’ve saved on Instagram. Since a lot of my friends also travel full time it’s pretty rare to go somewhere and not have at least one recommendation from someone I know.
Did you use credit card points/miles to pay for parts of this trip? If so, please explain further:
While I didn’t use points for this trip, I’m a huge advocate of the Chase Sapphire Reserve credit card! You get three times the points on travel and dining which makes up for the card fee tenfold, not to mention lounge access and no foreign transaction fees. In the past year, points from this card have gotten me round trip flights to Cape Town (twice!), round trip flights plus a week’s accommodation in Rio, weekend accommodations in London and New York, and more! On the topic of cards, I also highly recommend the Charles Schwab debit card. It reimburses you for all ATM fees at the end of each month, which makes a big difference when you’re consistently withdrawing cash from foreign ATMs.
When did you book the flight? Do you think you got a good deal?
I booked the flight about seven weeks ahead of the trip. Since Paros has such a small airport, I am happy with this deal. The long layover gives me plenty of time to collect and re-check my bags, and get ahead on work for the upcoming week. A lot of my friends ended up flying into Athens and taking a ferry because they weren’t able to find flight deals that were reasonable (either in terms of duration or price).
Do you have credit card debt as a result of booking this vacation? If so, how much?
Nope – just how most people stick to a fixed monthly rent, I stick to a fixed monthly travel budget that I won’t let myself surpass. Balancing more expensive weeks (like this one) with less expensive locations helps a lot, as do credit card points from my Chase Sapphire Reserve. This trip stayed within my budget.
What was your favorite part of the trip?
The boat day! It was nice to have a private boat with just our group of friends, and it was such a beautiful way to see and experience the island. The food was delicious, too!
What was the best meal or food you ate while you were there?
The chickpea dish at Safran is definitely one of the best, with everything at Glafkos also very high on the list. But as I mentioned, we never had a bad meal the whole week!
Is there a tourist trap you wish you had avoided?
Paros isn’t a very touristy island (or at least not when I was there) so it felt way more authentic than some of the more “noteworthy” islands like Santorini or Mykonos.
What advice would you give someone who is traveling to the same location?
Definitely rent ATVs and go explore. The town of Naoussa is amazing, but there is also so much else to see and do from stunning secluded beaches to adorable little towns.
Is there anything about your trip you would do differently in retrospect?
Stay longer! It would be great to have a few more days to keep driving around the island to more small towns and secluded beaches, as these were some of the most picturesque spots on the island.
Would you stay at your villa again?
Absolutely! It wasn’t five-star luxury by any means, but this property was perfect for a large group and the host was extremely friendly.
Where were you located in the specific city and would you recommend staying in that part of town?
Naoussa Bay Villas is about a 20-minute walk from the heart of the town center. I don’t typically mind walking, but the roads don’t have sidewalks and get a bit hilly, so without an ATV it gets somewhat tiresome. With an ATV I thought it was perfect – nice to have a larger property with tons of communal space for a group of our size.
Is there anything you wished you had time to do, but didn’t?
There are so many more restaurants I wanted to try! Everything we ate was delicious, fresh, and (relatively) healthy.
Do you feel like you were there for the right length of time? Would you have come home sooner or stayed longer given the chance?
I would love to stay in Paros longer! Next year, I’m thinking of spending an entire month on the island. For people on vacation, you can do it in a few days, but I always like to stay in places as long as I can to experience as much as I can (while balancing work).
