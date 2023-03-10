Build Your Capsule Wardrobe With Pareto’s Collection Of Timeless Staples

While we associate spring cleaning with a deep cleaning of our homes, it's time to sift through your filled-to-the-brim wardrobe. The first section to tackle? It's your most worn section: everyday basics. Basics are like the expendable clothes on that secret chair in your room that grows into a monster of items you forget to organize. However, what if we told you that you don't need to waste money on cheap staples that only last a few wears anymore? Pareto has timeless minimalistic clothing you'll fall head over heels for, resulting in its own special drawer. These aren't your everyday basics; the carefully curated wardrobe essentials are explicitly designed to be forever pieces with sustainability at their core.
Quality over quantity is the belief that Pareto instills in every garment it makes. As soon as you enter Pareto's site, it states that "women wear 20% of their closets, 80% of the time," and you can find that 20% here. The label only releases six to eight additional styles per year — brands tend to launch collections every season — and spends a year perfecting all the details. On top of that, Pareto understands how the fashion industry harms the planet and strives to be transparent in its manufacturing. Pareto works hand-in-hand with everyone involved in creating its clothing, from the cotton growers to sewers. (Every item also has a tag showing where it was grown, spun, knit, dyed, and sewn.)
Along with individual staples like a romper and a field jacket, the retailer sells three curated bundles. If you need an immediate upgrade of fresh clothing and want to try multiple fashionable styles, this is the route. Also, for the people who aren't fashionably inclined, Pareto sends outfit inspirations to your email on how you can style the piece you bought. How thoughtful!
Scroll ahead, to see the few Pareto styles we believe that people need ASAP and find the color you're missing in your wardrobe.
How many basic long-sleeves do you have that shrank in the dryer, or after a few washes, the black hue turned into a heathered shade? Instead of pining over the piece, say your goodbyes and turn toward Pareto's Your Crewneck Sweater. It's a cozy top made from organic cotton French terry that's designed to be built to last.
The sweater has minimal pilling and won't fade, no matter how often you wash it. Plus, the top has been thoughtfully designed with everything from the snug crewneck that isn't too tight to the flattering tapered side seam, comfortable fitted sleeves, and polished hem. It's a piece you'll always gravitate toward and appreciate.
Reviewers have even mentioned how they loved it so much that they bought other shades (navy, charcoal, stone gray, ivy green, and burgundy). "Everything is right about this sweater: the fit, the fabric, the weight. I found myself consistently choosing it to layer and wear with everything. So much so that I have ordered another one in the same color: black," raves a reviewer. "This is a great value with the high quality; it wears well; washes well; come[s] out of a suitcase looking great and is very comfortable yet, not baggy."
Imagine if you could wear sweatpants to the office. Well, now you can live out your dreams of being comfy at work with Pareto's elevated sweatpants. The polished mid-rise bottoms have a straight hem and tapered legs for a trouser flair, which is professional for work-related events and even dinner dates.
"I keep reaching for these instead of yoga pants or skinny jeans. I packed all three bottoms for a long weekend and only wore the Pareto pants," exclaimed a reviewer. "The pants are easy to dress up, crazy comfortable, perfect rise, a cute capri length on me (5'11"/ size small), and you can sit with your phone in the front pocket without it falling out! 10/10 would recommend it."
Tank tops are a bit iffy to wear on their own. They could be uncomfortably tight, with straps that don't stay on, and the issue with the underarm coverage is so real. Pareto flushes all those pre-determined thoughts out of your mind with its Your Tank Top. The breathable jersey top made with organic cotton has shoulder straps that will hide all straps, an approachable V-neck, secured underarm coverage, and a stylish drapey look.
"This tank top works on EVERYONE. Yet again, Pareto makes an item with a woman’s body in mind. It follows your natural curves without being skin-tight or too flashy. Just go ahead and buy everything Pareto makes. You won’t regret it," promises a reviewer.
T-shirts are great, but T-shirt dresses are a whole different story. The breeziness and ease of slipping into a comfy style are best for those days when the temperature suddenly spikes and you don't want anything restricting or trapping excess heat. Thankfully, Pareto has embodied that feeling of the usual boxy T-shirt dresses into its slim tapered Your T-Shirt Dress. The frock has a smooth neckline and a comfy length that won't have you pulling it down after moving an inch. We won't judge if it becomes your warm-weather uniform.
"I am now the proud owner of three different colors in this dress. They have become my summer staple, and they make for easy packing when traveling," shares a reviewer. "My Pareto dresses and a couple of pairs of pants — done! The dresses are so simple, flattering, and versatile. The items are not only my favorite, but now they pop up on my friends too. Nice job, Pareto!"
