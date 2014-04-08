Story from Shopping

Head In The Clouds? This Collection Is Made For You

Ellen Hoffman
Midafternoon daydreamers, this one's for you. After all, we've got an inkling your mind could use a short break from whatever it is your eyes are glued to, so we found the five-minute detox your brain is so desperately craving. And, by "detox," we mean an easy-to-digest, absolutely gorgeous array of sculptural dresses, skirts, and culottes.
Up-and-comer Paper London's sky-high spring '14 collection takes us on a magic carpet ride of sorts — way, way up in the clouds. The line introduces us to whimsical shapes, luxurious textures, and a modern sleekness that Kelly Townsend and Philippa Thackeray, the label's founders, have been cooking up since its launch in early 2012. Now, if only we had a genie to grant us the funds to buy the entire lot! For now, though, we'll settle for perusing the clothes and maybe splurging on a piece or two. Hey, we can dream.
Photo: Courtesy of Paper London.

