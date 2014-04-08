Midafternoon daydreamers, this one's for you. After all, we've got an inkling your mind could use a short break from whatever it is your eyes are glued to, so we found the five-minute detox your brain is so desperately craving. And, by "detox," we mean an easy-to-digest, absolutely gorgeous array of sculptural dresses, skirts, and culottes.
Up-and-comer Paper London's sky-high spring '14 collection takes us on a magic carpet ride of sorts — way, way up in the clouds. The line introduces us to whimsical shapes, luxurious textures, and a modern sleekness that Kelly Townsend and Philippa Thackeray, the label's founders, have been cooking up since its launch in early 2012. Now, if only we had a genie to grant us the funds to buy the entire lot! For now, though, we'll settle for perusing the clothes and maybe splurging on a piece or two. Hey, we can dream.
Photo: Courtesy of Paper London.