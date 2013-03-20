Sunglasses have to be one of our all-time favorite spring accessories. Not only can you wear them every day, but you don't even have to wait for the fickle weather gods to start cooperating — shades look just as chic with your layers as they do with your favorite sundress.
So, which brand-new styles do we have our greedy eyes on this season? New York editor Annie Georgia Greenberg answered: sustainable, socially conscious sunglass brand Panda. Not only are these lightweight, ultra-chic designs handcrafted from bamboo, but the company partners with TOMA (Tribal Outreach Medical Assistance Foundation) to donate a free eye exam and pair of prescription glasses to someone in need for every Panda purchase.
Say no more, right? We were so pumped about Annie's suggestion that we contacted Panda and scored three perfectly now styles in three of its signature bamboo hues — and you can buy all nine stunners right here. Click through to see the selection, then shade up — it's going to be a sunny spring.