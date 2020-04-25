You Don’t Want To Miss This Under-The-Radar Sustainable Fashion Sale

If you're overwhelmed by the avalanche of fashion sales and deals coming at your inbox right now and are unsure of where to even start (or if you want to start at all), we suggest directing your attention over to ethical fashion brand Pact. Kind of like a little cousin to Everlane, the increasingly popular brand offers a similar assortment of irresistible basics at an even lower price point. And now, Pact's already reasonable dresses, jumpsuits, undies, and all-around chill-out attire are more affordable than ever with up to 30% off the entire site.
With just one glance at its enticing selection of eco-conscious stock, it's clear that the proof is in the Pact pudding that style and sustainability can absolutely coexist. The brand uses earth-friendly fabrics like 100% organic cotton to design and manufacture certified fair trade pieces that'll make you feel as good as you'll look. Their signature soft leggings, currently marked down to $19, are just what we all need for our work-from-home uniforms – and we haven't even gotten started on the sweatshirt dresses and comfortable bras that are exactly the kind of thing we'll be living in for the foreseeable future. And with most of these styles available for under $50 in celebration of Earth Month, this sale is starting to look more like a steal. Plus, you can scoop up something for everyone while you're on Pact's site, which offers high-quality goods from baby to bedding and everything in between.
With just one glance at its enticing selection of eco-conscious stock, it's clear that the proof is in the Pact pudding that style and sustainability can absolutely coexist. The brand uses earth-friendly fabrics like 100% organic cotton to design and manufacture certified fair trade pieces that'll make you feel as good as you'll look. Their signature soft leggings, currently marked down to $19, are just what we all need for our work-from-home uniforms – and we haven't even gotten started on the sweatshirt dresses and comfortable bras that are exactly the kind of thing we'll be living in for the foreseeable future. And with most of these styles available for under $50 in celebration of Earth Month, this sale is starting to look more like a steal. Plus, you can scoop up something for everyone while you're on Pact's site, which offers high-quality goods from baby to bedding and everything in between.
Advertisement
So if you're interested and able to make a smart purchase right now that's both kind on your wallet and on the planet, check out the range of deals during Pact's sitewide 30% off promotion. We've even included some of our top picks below to kick off your own responsible spree.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Advertisement