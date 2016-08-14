I remember seeing overalls again for the first time, after not seeing them except for in the Aaliyah Google image searches I had in my history. It was in Brooklyn, and the woman was wearing a pair that was obviously thrifted and then tailored — they weren't the baggy overalls with carpenter's loops I remembered. They were tapered and cropped, to show off a pair of platform clogs (this was in 2008). She was wearing them with a top-knot, red lipstick, and a minimal canvas tote, and it made enough of an impact on me that overalls immediately jumped from the "bad fashion" bucket in my brain to the "good."
And that's one of the best things about spotting a really good outfit in the wild; it can force an opening into an area of your closet you hadn't even realized was a possibility before. Today, overalls and short-alls, the summer-ized 2016 version, are one of the most ubiquitous trends in Brooklyn (and beyond). They're so good that we're not even mad that every time we wear ours we run into four other women sporting them, too. If you don't have a pair yet, it's possible that you haven't had your life-changing street-style encounter with them yet — but we're pretty sure it's coming, in the slideshow ahead.