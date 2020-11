In the two years leading up to 2020, I rarely painted my nails — or even got them done. Years of at-home manicures had taught me one thing: The smudging and smearing of wet or almost-dry polish (even after waiting the allotted two hours that’s said for it to dry completely, even after using drying drops or fast-drying formulas) is inevitable. It could be an imprint of fabric, a nick at the corner, or an inexplicably random streak sliced right through what had been an impeccably lacquered nail — whatever it was, I would be stuck with my ruined nail (or nails), lamenting it until my manicure became so grossly chipped and I was forced to remove it altogether. It’s far, far worse when this happens after going to a salon — the tragedy of chipping a nail minutes after paying for a professional manicure is enough to make an adult woman cry tears of frustration (don’t judge, okay).