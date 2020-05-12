You can get creative with the colorways, repeating the same dotting pattern using the yellow polish for petals with an orange-dotted center, or an orange daisy with a white center — and don't stress about perfection. "Different-sized flowers give some dimension to the nail, so don’t worry if your flowers aren’t perfectly even," Lomeli says. "Just repeat until you’ve used all of your colors, or until you’ve run out of nail space. If you have extra bare nail space that's not big enough for another daisy flower, you can use a toothpick to draw tiny dots as a fun little accent. Then let your nails dry completely and add your top coat."