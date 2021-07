23 Dresses With An Open-Back Story

From plunging scoop backs to knotted straps and ties, we lined up 23 open-back dresses that caught our attention — and will surely initiate double-takes from curious passersby as well. But, before you go on and bring sexy back, we recommend finding a suitable "backless" bra if going chest-commando isn't an option. Also, unless you don't mind a funky tan line, be sure to have a tube of trusty sunscreen handy while frolicking the day away in one of the open-back numbers ahead.