These Are The Best Places To Shop Beauty Online

When it comes to shopping for beauty, we know how important it can be to swatch everything. After all, there’s no better way to find your perfect foundation shade, or test whether a particular red lipstick hue brightens your skin tone. However, with websites having better shade-matching tools than ever, you can easily shop beauty products with confidence. (And if you slightly miss the mark, most places give you the option to exchange or return.)
However, since we know that you already surf the net for your fashion and home needs, there’s no reason that beauty can’t be part of the mix. Aside from allowing you the luxury of shopping from the comfort of your couch or bed, there’s an undeniable convenience factor associated with ordering a moisturizer or mascara with the touch of a button. (Plus, you can still digitally rack up those all-important reward points at places like Sephora or Ulta that offer a loyalty program.) From the best brick-and-mortar shops (with equally good e-commerce) to online-only beauty stores, we’ve rounded up the best places to shop online for beauty.
Materiae
You might not have heard of Materiae yet, but they're one you'll want to keep on your radar. The site feels more like a treasure trove of Pinterest-worthy beauty photography, but it's their hyper-curated coterie of brands (only the best of the luxury products best make the cut) that makes it one of the coolest places to discover new, amazing products. (Plus, when we told them we were including them in this story, they graciously offered an extra 15% off for Refinery29 readers for a limited time. Just enter code R29 at checkout to get your discount.)
Follain
Clean beauty might feel like it's suddenly everywhere, but non-toxic beauty purveyor Follain has been spreading the gospel since 2013. What sets them apart, however, is the fact that they maintain their own rigorous approval process, which includes an extensive list of no-no ingredients and a focus on supporting independent, founder-led brands.
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters is a gold mine for trendy items like velvet scrunchies and glitter makeup, but it's also got cult-favorite brands like Anastasia Beverly Hills, Ouai, and Mario Badescu in its ever-expanding roster along with in-house makeup and skin-care brand Ohii.
Beauty Pie
You probably pay for monthly memberships for Amazon Prime, Costco, or Netflix, so why wouldn't you subscribe to buy beauty products at wholesale-like prices? Beauty Pie's unique membership model allows you to choose from four membership options, each of which give you the option to shop a capped amount of member-priced product (we're talking $9 foundations and $12 serums) a month.
Beautycounter
The early purveyor of clean, good-for-you beauty (cheekily named after the department store counters of yesteryear) offers a wide range of highly pigmented lipsticks and eyeshadows, in addition to target skin-care ranges focused on acne, soothing, anti-aging, and more.
Soko Glam
Charlotte Cho's vision for bringing K-beauty to the masses has made Soko Glam the ultimate destination for shopping the best sheet masks, essences, and more. (Stalk their Newly Curated page for everything this-just-in from Korea.)
Need Supply Co.
They're not a household name...yet. If you prize yourself on being the first to know about the coolest, most under-the-radar beauty brands, then Need Supply Co.'s cool-girl crew of indie brands is for you.
Space NK
U.K. export Space NK has one of the coolest beauty assortments around, and if you sign up for their customer loyalty program, you can earn one point for every $1 spent. (Trust us, it adds up.) Oh, and their limited-edition holiday exclusive sets are the stuff of legend — just ask any beauty editor.
Target
ICYMI, Target (or should we say, Tarzhay) has become one of the hottest places to shop for beauty. From store-exclusive brands like Kristen Ess and Sonia Kashuk to a new Clean section, Target's affordable hair, makeup, and skin-care products is proof that a stacked beauty routine doesn't need to break the bank.
Glow Recipe
K-beauty brand Glow Recipe knows a thing or two about products gone viral (remember the Watermelon Sleeping Mask?), and its site is a must-shop for anyone obsessed with getting dewy, healthy skin. Their in-house label (plus sister brand Sweet Chef) not only make each product fun to use, but are totally affordable, too.
