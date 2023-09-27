Pisces, with Venus entering your opposite sign of Virgo this eclipse month, you’re likely to undergo your share of changes in your partnerships, so it’s best to not get too attached to a certain outcome. Instead, use Pluto’s shift direct in Capricorn on October 10th to connect with friends and community-members who can help you re-imagine what your most ideal lifestyle can feel like. Chances are, you’re not the only one who’s been dreaming of a better, more wholesome world, and with Saturn retrograde in your sign until November 4th, you have the power to tap into the unseen to bring that world to life this eclipse month.