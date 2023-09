We’ve made it to your birthday season, Scorpio ! But before we get there, your planetary ruler Mars rounds out its six-week stay in Libra before entering your sign on October 12. Prepare to feel bursts of energy and passion coursing through you for the next month and a half — it’s up to you to make sure you direct that energy toward the appropriate outlets, and that you make the most of your planetary ruler being back in your sign. Get clear on what you really want and boldly ask for it, as it’s likely to come your way with greater ease these next two months, especially once your ruler Pluto ends its retrograde in Capricorn on October 10.