Aries Season Is Here To Turn Your Dreams Into Reality

Forget January 1 — did you know that Aries season is the real new year? Well, at least, it is in astrology. On March 20, the sun will leave its place in Pisces and enter into the fiery, courageous sign of Aries, giving us a clean astrological slate and the start of a new zodiac cycle.
This year, Aries season is going to be full of change, surprises, and interesting twists, according to Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer for Astrology.com and author of Moon Signs: Unlock Your Inner Luminary Power. "The exact moment the sun enters Aries always marks the beginning of the Spring Equinox in the Northern Hemisphere," she tells Refinery29. "This is a very special moment in time, and whatever we begin now will be impregnated with the strong and fiery initiatory energy of the sign of the ram." She mentions that the projects we start and the seeds we plant on March 20 will most likely be successful — that's a good omen if I've ever heard one. Use this day to act on your dreams.
Advertisement
This season is very much giving "new year, new me," and Stephanie Campos, astrologer and author of Seasons of the Zodiac: Love, Magick, and Manifestation Throughout the Astrological Year, says that we'll be feeling a personal rebirth and renewal. "This is the perfect time to focus on yourself, personal ambitions you'd like to accomplish within the year to come, and consciously choose to embody a more authentic and aligned version of who you really are," she says.
If Pisces season was the time for dreaming, Aries season is the time for doing. "Aries season is about being direct, straightforward, and full of passion — same as this fire sign personality," says Iva Naskova, astrologer at the Nebula app. "This season is about bold moves and being more decisive. However, it can also make us a bit impatient and prone to rush things. Therefore it is very important not to give in to our urges and act on impulse." Aries isn't familiar with the saying "slow and steady wins the race," so for the next month, Naskova says to allow yourself to take a deep pause — and a deeper breath — and think things through before making any rash decisions.
This astrological happening also marks the official start of eclipse season, which will kick off on the very last day of Aries season on April 19. "We will be feeling its energy weeks before that," Montúfar says. "Eclipses always bring twists of events, and this eclipse season promises to be even more change-inducing due to this being the first of three eclipses that will occur in Aries between April 2023 and March 2025. For some of us, this could be the beginning of a story that unfolds over the next three years!"
Advertisement
Keep an eye out for April 11, which is what Campos is calling an "over-the-top Aries day," when the sun and Jupiter — the Planet of Luck and Abundance — will meet one another at the same point in the sky. "The last time these two planets collided in the sky in the sign of Aries was April 2011." Campos advises to ask yourself, What was going on in my life around that time? What exciting developments were taking place? "This is the beginning of a new cycle around our beliefs, faith, wisdom, knowledge, and expansion," she says. "As one of the most supportive planets in the sky, Jupiter is also known to herald gifts and blessings. You may be receiving some exciting news around this time or it may simply be a day that you're full of optimism and hope for the future."
Another date? March 23. Mars will enter emotional Cancer on this date, "making our sex drive and call to action move with the moon’s signs and phases — which means we’ll be more passive and manipulative," according to Lisa Stardust, astrologer and author of The Love Deck.
As we all know, Aries season is a time to get shit done, embrace your true self, and take the lead. Ask yourself, what would you do if you knew you would succeed? And do it.