Aries Season Is Here To Turn Your Dreams Into Reality

Keep an eye out for April 11, which is what Campos is calling an "over-the-top Aries day," when the sun and Jupiter — the Planet of Luck and Abundance — will meet one another at the same point in the sky. "The last time these two planets collided in the sky in the sign of Aries was April 2011." Campos advises to ask yourself, What was going on in my life around that time? What exciting developments were taking place? "This is the beginning of a new cycle around our beliefs, faith, wisdom, knowledge, and expansion," she says. "As one of the most supportive planets in the sky, Jupiter is also known to herald gifts and blessings. You may be receiving some exciting news around this time or it may simply be a day that you're full of optimism and hope for the future."