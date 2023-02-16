Pisces Season Is Here & It’s Time To Follow Our Hearts

This year, Pisces season is bringing along sweeping change thanks to Saturn, the Planet of Restriction and Karma, also moving into the sign of the fish. The last time we saw Saturn in Pisces was between 1993 and 1996 — a lifetime ago, for some of us (at least, for me). "You can think back to these years of your life for personal clues of how this transit and story will continue to unfold in your life," says Campos. "Collectively, we'll be picking up unfinished storylines from this time period. While Pisces is often seen as a generous and free-flowing sign that knows no bounds, Saturn is often defined as the opposite, a planet that sets boundaries and limits."