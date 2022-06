The ‘Talking Stage’ Is Nothing New – Here’s How To Manage It

The new version of this phenomena is something that has different layers, and in many ways is far more complex than its prior versions. Reflecting on what it was like in the past, Dr West says that in years gone by chaperones often accompanied many courting couples. Back then, the talking stage was also a “written stage”, because people communicated via letter and sometimes responded to personal ads in newspapers (this type of dating was often done in upper class circles, or by people who looked to find LGBTQIA+ partners). She added that “while letter writing may be viewed as old fashioned, it may have had the advantage of not being diluted across multiple platforms as it is now, and this focus may have helped couples make decisions about each other.” Your options were also limited by people you could meet in real life when dating or talking before the internet. Whereas now you can have several conversations through your phone while you’re on the tube, out having a coffee, or sitting at your desk working.