These Are The Best Countries To See The Northern Lights

Seeing the Northern Lights is one of those once-in-a-lifetime experiences we can't wait to check off our travel bucket list. What can be more magical than watching nature's light show play out above your head? Plus, it makes for the most envy-inducing #travelgram.
The weather in the Arctics can be quite unpredictable, but the best time to witness the phenomenon in action is generally between September and March. However, for the spectrum of lights to be really visible to the eye, you'd have to head somewhere with clear skies and minimal light pollution. Iceland and Finland may be the first places that come to mind as prime locations for observing the Aurora Borealis, but there are a quite a few alternatives that can provide an equally awe-inspiring experience. Click ahead for a virtual escape of the most stunning places to see the sights.