New York-based designer Norma Kamali has been a constant source of inspiration — her iconic avant-garde designs, her empowering philosophy toward style, her ageless beauty — and it seems that Opening Ceremony is of a like mind. The most recent editorial from OC honors Kamali with a collection of photos that feature her designs. Classic and powerful, the black-and-white photography capture the ease and spirit of a brand that simply makes a woman feel good when she wears it (what else could we ask for?).
Lensed by Sean Thomas, "Forever Norma" — an all-too-appropriate name for Kamali's mark on the fashion industry — takes us on a journey through New York City, from subway platforms to bodega runs to hurried walks to work in the morning. Overall, the editorial feels very us or, at least, just like the women we strive to be — powerful, focused, looking effortlessly awesome, and, of course, dressed in Norma Kamali.
Click on to see all the stunning OC snaps.