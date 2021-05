The Best Extra-25%-Off Deals From Nordstrom Rack’s Clear The Rack Sale

It’s time for a long weekend filled with the best Memorial Day sales . Nordstrom Rack, the bargain retailer that gets funneled top-notch goods from Nordstrom , is already known for its discounts on big-name brands — but, in the name of the summer-kick-off occasion, it's slashing prices even further. From now through May 31 as part of its major Clear The Rack Sale event, Nordstrom Rack is offering an extra 25% off its entire clearance selection. This means fashion deals on reader-favorite brands from Nike to Madewell and Everlane are going to be all the way up to 75% off for the next three days.