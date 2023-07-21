15 Of The Juiciest Travel Deals From The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

We don’t know about you, but we’ve had the dates for the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale bookmarked on our calendar since forever. While this multi-week sale event is the perfect time to score fabulous discounts on home products and snap up that beauty deal you've been eyeing, we're here to remind you of the bountiful offers sitting under the travel section. With peak vacation season just around the corner, you'd be wise to cart up some on-sale rolling luggage, plus other travel essentials.
To help you get started on your search, we have pulled 15 of the most deliciously marked down luggage and travel accessories from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. From comfortable travel shoes to designer suitcases, these deals are just what you needed to complete your summer vacation packing list.
Best Carry-On Luggage Deal At Nordstrom
We have great things to say about Vacay, a luggage brand that keeps price points approachable without skimping on quality or style. Weighing at 6.8 lbs, this carry-on suitcase comes with smooth wheels, a chic design, and zippers that can expand the case for another two inches. Also included in the sale are the brand's chic black 28-inch spinner and a Barbie-pink 30-inch suitcase.
Best Checked Luggage Deal At Nordstrom
Tumi is a high-end luggage brand that rarely puts things on sale, so we are beyond excited to see this deal on Nordstrom. This large 28-inch roller is built to last, and with Tumi Tracer, a special program that helps customers of the brand reunited with their lost luggage through a unique ID number, you won't ever have to worry about losing your bags again.
Best Weekender Bag Deals At Nordstrom
This supersized tote is here to help with your overpacking woes: The middle zipper can be released for extra height, and we love that the recycled nylon material can be completely folded flat for storage.
Best Duffel Bag Deal At Nordstrom
Stylish and made with a vegan-friendly material, this duffel bag is ideal for business travel. The contrasting cross-body strap and free luggage tag are nice add-ons, too.
Best Overnight Bag Deal At Nordstrom
This shiny mini weekender is water-resistant and perfect for shorter getaways. For how little it weighs, it can fit an impressive amount of things.
Best Travel Backpack Deal At Nordstrom
The Little America Backpack is a best-selling style from Herschel for a good reason. The highly recognizable design never goes out of style, and the thick back padding and shoulder straps are so cushy and comfortable. This discounted backpack would be a great purchase for hiking trips.
Best Travel Pants Deal On Nordstrom
We are all about ease and comfort when it comes to travel outfits, and these Zell joggers checked all our boxes. The butter-soft recycled fabric gives your plenty of wiggle room, and front pockets are always appreciated.
Best Travel Sandals Deal At Nordstrom
Is there a more iconic comfy sandal than Birkenstocks? We don't think so. This pretty cream pair is just begging to be worn on city streets, and we predict they will be all sold out soon.
Best Travel Sneakers Deal At Nordstrom
The suede upper and neutral color combo on these New Balance kicks are giving 1970s chic and will look so cute with everything from a T-shirt and jeans to tiered dresses.
Best Vacation Dress Deal On Nordstrom
This little black dress is made for twirling on cobblestoned streets and cocktails by the beach. We love the fitted, smocked bodice and A-line silhouette. The cotton poplin material pretty much screams "dream vacation wardrobe."
Best Wedding Guest Dresses Deal At Nordstrom
If you're attending to a destination wedding any time soon, this elegant burgundy number, complete with romantic pleats and cinched waist, will guarantee some turned heads.
Best Travel Accessories Deal At Nordstrom
This fuzzy travel accessory set, which includes an eye mask, pull-up socks, and scrunchy, will give you the coziest snooze on board.
Best Hat Deal On Nordstrom
A wide-brimmed hat is our idea of the perfect finishing touch to a quiet luxury travel look, and it helps protect you from the sun, too. This high-quality straw hat offers 50+ UPF protection and is ever so stylish.
Best Sunscreen Deal On Nordstrom
You will be ready for some fun in the sun with Vacation's SPF 50 sunblock cream and SPF 30 sunscreen oil duo, which is discounted at the super low price of $28.
Best Travel Perfume Deal At Nordstrom
Thanks to this limited-edition perfume set, featuring three of Dipyque's most iconic fragrances (that's Orpheon, Eau Rose, and Fleur de Peau), you will smell like a dream on your next getaway.
Shop R29's favorite luggage and travel deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale:
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.