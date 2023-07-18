ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t Sleep On The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale’s Best Home Deals

Alexandra Polk
In a sea of trendy fashion, luxe beauty products, and designer shoes, it's hard for Nordstrom's home section to truly shine. But we refuse to let this year's Nordstrom Anniversary Sale home deals go unnoticed. From 30%-off Diptyque candle sets to 37%-off Le Creuset dutch ovens, we think the following picks are some of the finest Nordstrom Anniversary Sale price cuts around.
If you've been sleeping on Nordstrom's home goods don't worry. In fact, there's no time like the present to introduce yourself to all of the retailer's bestselling cookware, decor, bedding, and travel buys — specifically because heaps of them are up to 60% off for its biggest sale of the year. Make up for lost time and scroll on through our curated hit list of all the best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale home deals below.
Best Nordstrom Anniversary Home Decor Deals

30% Off Diptyque 4-Piece Candle Gift Set, $168 $118

Shop This
Diptyque
4-piece Candle Gift Set
$118.00$168.00
Nordstrom
shop 4 products
Click & Grow
Smart Garden 3 Self Watering Indoor Garden
$69.99$99.95
Nordstrom
Boy Smells
Purple Kush Scented Candle
$68.80$80.00
Nordstrom
Nordstrom
Round Marble & Acacia Wood Serving Board
$38.99$59.00
Nordstrom
Voluspa
Japonica Set Of 6 Petite Pedestal Candles
$55.99$84.00
Nordstrom
If there's one product that's worth adding to your Anniversary Sale cart this year, it's a candle. Diptyque, Boy Smells, Voluspa, and more bestselling brands have their fan-favorite fragrances on the clearance racks. But if your home already smells good 24/7, then Click & Grow's beginner-friendly herb garden and Nordstrom's tableware are some equally exciting on-sale buys.
Shop Nordstrom Anniversary Home Decor Deals
Best Nordstrom Anniversary Bedding Deals

33% Off Nordstrom 400 Thread Count Sheet Set, $109 $73.99

Shop This
Nordstrom
400 Thread Count Sheet Set
$73.99$109.00
Nordstrom
shop 5 products
BAREFOOT DREAMS®
In The Wild Throw Blanket
$119.99$180.00
Nordstrom
Parachute
Linen Fitted Sheet
$99.99$140.00
Nordstrom
Ugg
Original Faux Shearling Throw Blanket & Ey...
$58.99$88.00
Nordstrom
Slip
Pure Silk Pillowcase & Skinny Scrunchie Set
$86.00$128.00
Nordstrom
Dusen Dusen
River Coverlet & Sham Set
$219.99$298.00
Nordstrom
Like we said, don't sleep on this year's Nordstrom Anniversary home deals — sleep on the retailer's bestselling bedding instead. Pure silk pillowcases, coveted Dusen Dusen duvets, and famous Barefoot Dreams throws are going for way less. And take a glance at Nordstrom's top-reviewed sheet set, Parachute's breezy linens, and UGG's cozies sleep set before you check out.
Shop Nordstrom Anniversary Bedding Deals
Best Nordstrom Anniversary Kitchen Deals

24% Off Fellow Corvo EKG Electric Kettle, $195 $149.99

Shop This
Fellow
Corvo Ekg Electric Kettle
$149.99$195.00
Nordstrom
Viking
15-piece German Steel & Acacia Wood Knife ...
$119.99$299.99
Nordstrom
Le Creuset
4.5-quart Oval Dutch Oven
$239.99$375.00
Nordstrom
Our Place
Always Pan
$112.99$150.00
Nordstrom
According to our anonymous shopping data, Fellow's chic kettles are the stars of every Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. When we're not ogling at those sleek silhouettes, however, we're beelining toward 60%-off knife sets, 37%-off Le Creuset pots, and 25%-off Always Pans.
Shop Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Kitchen Deals
Best Nordstrom Anniversary Luggage & Travel Deals

28% Off Monos 27-Inch Medium Check-In Spinner Luggage, $325 $234.99

Shop This
Monos
27-inch Medium Check-in Spinner Luggage
$234.99$325.00
Nordstrom
Longchamp
Large Le Pliage Recycled Canvas Travel Bag
$154.99$215.00
Nordstrom
Vacay
Future 20-inch Spinner Suitcase
$129.99$185.00
Nordstrom
Herschel Supply Co.
Strand Duffle Bag
$49.99$75.00
Nordstrom
Get road trip-ready with a few rarely on-sale duffles, or breeze through TSA with some top-rated suitcases. The Anniversary Sale has you set, whether you have long-awaited summer travel plans or are prepping for all kinds of spontaneous getaways.
Shop Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Travel & Luggage Deals
