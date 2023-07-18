In a sea of trendy fashion, luxe beauty products, and designer shoes, it's hard for Nordstrom's home section to truly shine. But we refuse to let this year's Nordstrom Anniversary Sale home deals go unnoticed. From 30%-off Diptyque candle sets to 37%-off Le Creuset dutch ovens, we think the following picks are some of the finest Nordstrom Anniversary Sale price cuts around.
If you've been sleeping on Nordstrom's home goods don't worry. In fact, there's no time like the present to introduce yourself to all of the retailer's bestselling cookware, decor, bedding, and travel buys — specifically because heaps of them are up to 60% off for its biggest sale of the year. Make up for lost time and scroll on through our curated hit list of all the best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale home deals below.
Best Nordstrom Anniversary Home Decor Deals
If there's one product that's worth adding to your Anniversary Sale cart this year, it's a candle. Diptyque, Boy Smells, Voluspa, and more bestselling brands have their fan-favorite fragrances on the clearance racks. But if your home already smells good 24/7, then Click & Grow's beginner-friendly herb garden and Nordstrom's tableware are some equally exciting on-sale buys.
Best Nordstrom Anniversary Bedding Deals
Like we said, don't sleep on this year's Nordstrom Anniversary home deals — sleep on the retailer's bestselling bedding instead. Pure silk pillowcases, coveted Dusen Dusen duvets, and famous Barefoot Dreams throws are going for way less. And take a glance at Nordstrom's top-reviewed sheet set, Parachute's breezy linens, and UGG's cozies sleep set before you check out.
Best Nordstrom Anniversary Kitchen Deals
According to our anonymous shopping data, Fellow's chic kettles are the stars of every Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. When we're not ogling at those sleek silhouettes, however, we're beelining toward 60%-off knife sets, 37%-off Le Creuset pots, and 25%-off Always Pans.
Best Nordstrom Anniversary Luggage & Travel Deals
Get road trip-ready with a few rarely on-sale duffles, or breeze through TSA with some top-rated suitcases. The Anniversary Sale has you set, whether you have long-awaited summer travel plans or are prepping for all kinds of spontaneous getaways.
