Hurry, These Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Favorites Are Selling Out Fast

The long-awaited Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is happening right now, but if you're still not sure what exactly is worth getting, don't worry. We've got you covered, from the hottest deals selling the fastest to the best alternatives to already sold-out favs. We've even got our eye on what's going to come back in stock (though not for long).
From the annual-best-sellers like the Barefoot Dreams cardigan and the limited-edition La Mer sets, to new contenders like this Nordstrom brand throw and the Marc Fisher Chelsea boot, it's clear R29-readers and Nordstrom customers alike are taking advantage of these once-a-year deals to stock up for the year ahead.
While there's still a week left in the sale, items are going to keep selling out. So, click through to see the latest and greatest buys that R29 readers and Nordstrom fans are loving.
