Your Monday morning may not have been the birds-chirping, sun-shining kind of start to the day that you prefer, but there's another way to get your shine on — and it's also on sale. NOir, the commerce site that understands that a bit of flashy jewelry has its place in every wardrobe, is offering up a Monday treat that's even better than the barista slipping you a grande instead of a tall. Beginning today, there is a 40%-off, site-wide sale by simply entering SALE at checkout.
Those playful Keith Haring accessories, a neon-meets-bling neckpiece, or those delicate, yet edgy, spiked earrings? Yes, they're all much less than the price marked. And, to help you navigate the entirety of the nOir site, we went ahead and did the picking for you, laying out the 10 prized pieces we want to add to our jewelry boxes right now. And, if that doesn't do trick for a Monday pick-me-up, try again tomorrow — the sale ends September 22.