Immediately put at ease, I was unsurprised to unbox the least lube-looking lubricant bottle I'd ever seen. If your reference point for lube is a clear squirt bottle that'll spend its days rolling around the bottom of your nightstand drawer, it's time to reevaluate. Nixit's rounded bottle is a vibrant light green with a convenient pump. Not only is that a perfect mess-free solution to over-distributing lubricant (a plight I am all too familiar with), but the design looked like it belonged right next to the fancy L'Occitane hand soap my mother gifted me for my housewarming. To say that this bottle is accessible is an understatement. It's meant to be proudly displayed. It deserves that.



But we all know that just because something looks pretty doesn't mean it works well. That's decidedly not the case with Nixit's lubricant. This stuff is good. In my hand, the lube felt thicker than most I'd used before. More substantive. I worried that it'd be sticky or greasy, but it was neither. In fact, it felt pretty damn natural. It honestly felt like how you feel on your best, wettest day. As if you had just made a whole lot more lubricant down there. Which is exactly what I want a lube to do.



The lube's real claim to fame, though, is its 100% organic, all-natural formula. Its naturally-derived and organic aloe vera-based formula felt ultra-moisturizing and actually encouraged my vag's own lubrication production, keeping me feeling good and wet just after one small pump. Not only did it feel good (and keep feeling good), but it felt as natural as the ingredients it was made out of (and without any distracting scents). Plus, because it's water-based, it won't break down latex condoms or silicone toys (like oil-based lubes can), so you don't have to worry about what accessories you're bringing into the bedroom with it.



Truly, if you're looking for your next lube, this one is it.