18 Products That Prove Nordstrom Cares About Your Vagina

Nordstrom has long proven that it cares about you. The store is synonymous with excellence in customer service. Everyone I know has a "returns" story more ridiculous than the last. (I, myself, took a pair of unworn jeans FIVE YEARS after I bought them. They were no longer being sold by the store or the brand, and Nordstrom put the full price of the item on a gift card for me with zero fuss.) That combined with its highly curated array of products from top-notch luxury brands and fantastic sales (hello, Nordstrom Anniversary Sale) has made Nordstrom a go-to destination for everything from apparel to accessories, shoes, and beauty products — and now, sexual wellness products.
It's with little shock that we report the retailer has dipped its toe into the fast-growing sexual wellness space, ensuring that customers have their whole bodies attended to. Its stock includes everything from feminine wipes to arousal serums to, of course, vibrators from some of the best names in the biz. Nordstrom has proven time and time again that it cares about its shoppers — and, yes, that includes their vaginas, too. Ahead, browse our favorite sexual wellness products available at Nordstrom and, well, get some (wink, wink).