Your Search For The Wear-Everyday Mule Ends Here

You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
Though the search for wear-everyday shoes never ends, the latest launch from Nisolo promises to be just that. It's the no-frills, goes-with-everything mule you've craved for seasons now, and it's the kind of slip-on you'll want to buy multiple pairs of "just in case." And you're not the only one.
Having just launched on February 6, these shoes had a wait list of 480 people — which explains why some sizing in the tan colorway are already selling out; the mules also come in black and olive, but the latter is limited-edition with just 150 pairs up for grabs. And, they don't just look good, either: They're handmade with care in the ethical factory Nisolo owns in Trujillo, Peru, so they're soft on the eyes and the feet.
No matter which color you're eyeing, at around $200, there's no reason not to just go for it. Click ahead to shop these sure-to-sell-out heels, along with some similar options in case the OGs are already gone.